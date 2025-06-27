Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.36 and last traded at $53.50. Approximately 1,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.
Relx Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.
Relx Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $44.80 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
