indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.83. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,170,076 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $35,547.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at $263,304.58. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,910.94. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,291 shares of company stock valued at $111,592 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.1% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

