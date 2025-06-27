International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 115.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.