Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $227.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $714,728. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.