Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.40 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 181.40 ($2.49). Approximately 1,142,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,290,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.90 ($2.46).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Ninety One Group had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 26.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ninety One Group will post 15.1025641 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

