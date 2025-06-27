Q2 Earnings Estimate for Centrus Energy Issued By B. Riley

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centrus Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEU. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $174.96 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $211.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

