Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chubb Q2 Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.84 EPS.

CB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $283.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

