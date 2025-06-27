Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Redwire

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Redwire in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.54 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Redwire Trading Up 6.0%

RDW stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.53. Redwire has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 125.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

