Top Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – June 24th

Celsius, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James Financial, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are incorporated in Canada or primarily listed on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Owning these stocks entitles shareholders to a proportional claim on the company’s assets and earnings, including potential dividend payments. They are typically quoted and traded in Canadian dollars and may be influenced by factors like domestic economic conditions, commodity prices, and currency fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,943,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,964. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. 4,425,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,668. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,882. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,843,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,639,133. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,710. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James Financial has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

