Best Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, Post, and BellRing Brands are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive the majority of their revenue from selling goods or services online or from providing the technology infrastructure that powers digital retail. Examples range from large marketplaces like Amazon to niche direct-to-consumer brands and e-commerce software platforms. Investing in these stocks lets market participants tap into the growth of online shopping, though it also exposes them to risks such as shifting consumer trends, technological disruption, and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 7,100,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,155,768. The company has a market capitalization of $776.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 7,575,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.69.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $14.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,026.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,134. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $888.74 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,044.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of Post stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. 330,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,346. Post has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.73. 569,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

