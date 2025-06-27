Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Venture Global traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 961,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,677,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global
Venture Global Trading Up 3.9%
The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.
Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Venture Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
