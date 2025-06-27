Water Stocks To Research – June 25th

Get alerts:

Home Depot, PepsiCo, AutoZone, RTX, CocaCola, NuScale Power, and Progressive are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the supply, treatment, distribution and infrastructure of clean water. They include utilities, engineering and technology firms focused on filtration, purification and wastewater management, offering investors exposure to a critical and growing resource sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,525. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.77. The company has a market cap of $360.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.52. 6,505,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,899. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded down $71.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,505.67. The company had a trading volume of 141,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,907. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,801.49 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,698.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,529.36.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $141.21. 3,511,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. The company has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

CocaCola stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,026,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981,057. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. 12,495,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,768,990. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $45.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of PGR traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,390. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.58. Progressive has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

