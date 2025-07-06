FY2026 EPS Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Boosted by Analyst

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,296,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,247,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $526,451,000 after purchasing an additional 413,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,930,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,950,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,985,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.