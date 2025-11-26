Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.91.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $7.26 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 14.64%.Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $130,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 534,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,685.25. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,542 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

