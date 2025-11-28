Colonial Trust Advisors Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $207.75 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $500.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

