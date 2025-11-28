Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,743 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Energizer by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Energizer by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $832.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

