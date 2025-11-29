Creative Planning Buys 2,757 Shares of National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Creative Planning boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of National HealthCare worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,721,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 86.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.