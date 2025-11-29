The Mosaic Company $MOS Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,003,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 157,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Mosaic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 121,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

