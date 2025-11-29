Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 47.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 252,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $103,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,781.50. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $647.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXNM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Get Our Latest Report on TXNM

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.