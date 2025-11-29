Creative Planning Buys 28,458 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.86.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

