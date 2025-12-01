2,335,175 Shares in NPK International Inc. $NPKI Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,335,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPKI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NPK International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NPK International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NPK International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NPK International stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. NPK International Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $14.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. NPK International had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 62.59%.The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. NPK International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

