Inceptionr LLC Sells 9,863 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,994,431.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

