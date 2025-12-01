Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Stock Position Reduced by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $108.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

