Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.5% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

