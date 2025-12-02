Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 257,242 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 257,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $3,673,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 941,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,848.08. This represents a 21.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 18,645 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $332,999.70.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,430 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $1,621,355.70.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.66 and a beta of 1.73. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ARLO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.