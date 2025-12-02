Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) EVP Maria Olivo Sells 8,920 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Olivo sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.73, for a total transaction of $2,637,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,665.08. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.47 and a 200 day moving average of $271.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $296.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

