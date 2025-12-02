Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Brian Long Sells 1,493,046 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Long sold 1,493,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $12,750,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 222,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,860.46. This represents a 87.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $3,055,000.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Brian Long sold 455,596 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $2,756,355.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Brian Long sold 497,700 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $2,866,752.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Brian Long sold 2,300 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $13,225.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.14. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTS shares. CJS Securities lowered Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

