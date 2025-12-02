Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $21,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after buying an additional 7,315,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,338 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894,754 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $203,953,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $109,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $69.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

