335,605 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,699,000.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 727.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ATGE opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.79 and a 12 month high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,225,873.25. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.