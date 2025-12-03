Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 22,434 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,848,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,903,000 after buying an additional 493,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,635,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $11,773,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,821,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

