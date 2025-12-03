ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,439,699 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 100.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,398,757 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 162.4% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,041,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 644,390 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

