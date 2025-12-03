Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 17,587 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 75.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

