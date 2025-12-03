Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,056 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $215.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

