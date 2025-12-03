Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 948,609 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 113.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,787,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after buying an additional 572,193 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $2,178,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 325.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $7,459,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

NYSE EQNR opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.82%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

