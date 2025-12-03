Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,445 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,621.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 76.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 853.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.5%

IPGP opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,849,837 shares in the company, valued at $562,371,617.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $4,222,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,073,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,884,348.09. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 475,771 shares of company stock worth $38,205,473 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

