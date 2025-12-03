Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,956 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Qualys alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,077,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,865,065.82. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $113,771.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,154.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,900,790. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Get Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $145.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.