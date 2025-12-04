1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $57,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,780,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 597,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 154,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26,387.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 585,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 583,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

