5,100 Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR Bought by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9%

DHR stock opened at $228.62 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $258.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.49 and its 200 day moving average is $203.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

