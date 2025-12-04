Annandale Capital LLC Increases Stake in Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,235,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,581,000 after acquiring an additional 677,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,078,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,585 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Burford Capital by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,933,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,510,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after buying an additional 743,769 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a current ratio of 14.99. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.42%.The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

