Annandale Capital LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Annandale Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.