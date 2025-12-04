Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Annandale Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.