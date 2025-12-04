Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Stake Trimmed by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.5% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $33,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,785,000 after buying an additional 1,569,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.27.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

