Atlatl Advisers LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers sharply raised targets (many to $275–$300), signaling broad analyst bullishness after the quarter and suggesting upside versus earlier prices. These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Lam Research Following Strong Q2 Results
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and Citigroup raised targets to $300 (overweight/buy), and firms including Needham, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Deutsche and Stifel also lifted targets — a strong institutional vote of confidence for continued AI/foundry-driven demand. Analyst target increases (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Lam beat Q2 estimates (EPS $1.27 vs. $1.17 est.; revenue $5.34B vs. $5.23B) and issued Q3 EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.45 and revenue above consensus — concrete operational drivers behind analyst upgrades. Lam Research Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Neutral Sentiment: New Street Research raised its target to $235 but kept a neutral rating, reflecting near-term upside limited relative to recent price strength. New Street adjusts price target on Lam Research to $235
- Negative Sentiment: HSBC raised its target to $221 but maintained a “hold,” which implies downside from recent levels and highlights some analyst caution despite better results. HSBC adjusts price target on Lam Research to $221
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes flag valuation concerns after a large run (high P/E and steep analyst target dispersion), which may limit further upside and explains some profit‑taking. Lam Research Earnings Beat Highlights AI Demand But Raises Valuation Questions
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $233.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lam Research
- Trump just signed it
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- This is the Exact Moment the AI Boom Will End
- GOLD ALERT
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.