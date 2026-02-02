Atlatl Advisers LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $233.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

