Prossimo Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prossimo Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,483 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 11.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. President Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.98.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

NVDA opened at $191.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.92, for a total transaction of $5,111,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 874,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,696,267.04. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock worth $283,360,391. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

