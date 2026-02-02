Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Increased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.3% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $331.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

