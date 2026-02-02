Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,037.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $981.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,171.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,162.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

