Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Mark Alvino Sells 2,000 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) Director Mark Alvino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $10,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 84,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,890.85. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Alvino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Mark Alvino sold 13,500 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $70,605.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Mark Alvino sold 15,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $71,100.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,540,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

