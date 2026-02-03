Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160,596 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of AngioDynamics worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $79.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.330–0.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Wall Street Zen downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company’s products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

