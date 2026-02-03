Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $739,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,701.76. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,230.58. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.44. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

