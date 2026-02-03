Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $421.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.