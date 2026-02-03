Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $36,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA stock opened at $421.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness on Tesla’s AI/robotics upside — Mizuho raised its price target and continues to call Tesla a “physical AI” leader, and high-profile bulls like Jim Cramer voiced strong buying interest, supporting positive sentiment around Optimus and robotaxi monetization. Tesla (TSLA) Seen as ‘Physical AI’ Leader as Mizuho Lifts Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk touted a battery chemistry breakthrough that could materially lower cell costs if validated, a potential long-term margin tailwind for EV economics and Tesla’s cost leadership. Elon Musk Hails ‘Major’ Battery Chemistry Breakthrough By Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla beat Q4 EPS but missed revenue; the mixed earnings print (strong margins/subscriptions vs. revenue softness) has traders rotating — good for long-term narratives but leaving near-term execution questions. ETFs in Spotlight as Tesla Tops Q4 Earnings, Dips on Revenue Miss
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla’s aggressive 2026 capex plan (~$20B) to scale factories, AI compute and robotaxi initiatives is being priced in — investors split between funding future growth and fearing near-term margin/earnings pressure. Inside Tesla’s $20B Capex Plan
- Negative Sentiment: China implemented a ban on concealed/”pop-out” door handles — a design associated with Tesla — raising regulatory and retrofit risk for vehicles in Tesla’s largest EV market and contributing to share weakness. China Bans Hidden Car Door Handles in World-First Safety Policy
- Negative Sentiment: New-vehicle registrations for Tesla in several European markets fell sharply in January, signaling persistent demand softness abroad that could pressure near-term delivery/revenue trends. Tesla’s stock falls as bleak new sales figures signal more pain for beleaguered EV business
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to trim earnings targets and some price targets were cut sharply (Phillip Securities lowered its target; reports show steep cuts from other shops), amplifying downside risk in the near term. Phillip Securities Adjusts Price Target on Tesla to $215
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
